Study: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for two days or longer

HARTFORD — Have you ever worn your underwear for more than two days?

As weird and strange as it may sound to others, according to a study, to 45 percent of Americans, it is normal for them to wear their underwear for two days or longer.

Tommy John, a clothing company, surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.

The survey states that one in two Americans have worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer.

“Conventional wisdom — and basic common sense — tells us that we should change our underwear every day, or at least wash them after every wear,” the survey says. “But how many people actually follow this golden rule? After surveying 1,000 Americans, we found that this basic standard of underwear hygiene is definitely not universal.”

The survey went on to say, “In fact, just over half of respondents say that they change their underwear on a daily basis. Forty-five percent admitted to having worn the same pair of underwear for two or more days, while thirteen percent claimed to have worn the same pair for a week or more. Talk about a dirty little secret.”

They also found that 46 percent of Americans have owned the same underwear a year or longer.

Guilty?

“When it comes to your underwear, here’s a hard and fast rule to live by: swap out your old underwearfor a new pair every six months to a year. To see how Americans measure up to this standard, we asked 1,000 people how long they’ve kept their oldest piece of underwear,” the survey reads.

