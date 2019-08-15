The Hartford Donates 1,000 backpacks to Hartford children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The backpacks are stuffed, loaded up, and heading to local organizations like the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club to be handed out to deserving kids in the capital city.

Employees of The Hartford came together to collect the supplies and then they spent the morning putting it all together.

“By the small gesture of giving them a new backpack with brand new school supply’s to start the year we hope that they will have a successful year and feel supported and confident going into it,” Sarah Morin, Head of Community Investments The Hartford.

It’s a partnership that dates back decades, thousands of students through the years able to start the year off on the right foot thanks to these donations.

“Kids faces light up to see that they have supplies and one of the more important things were noticed through the years is it helps to offset costs in different areas. This is an awesome opportunity for us at the boys and girls clubs of Hartford,” Joseph Bumpers, Director of Youth Services, Boys & Girls Club Hartford.

School starts in less than two weeks in Hartford, and the backpacks are now on the way to deserving students.