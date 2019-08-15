× Tolland school opening pushed back due to repairs to crumbling foundation

TOLLAND — Due to repairs at one elementary school, the first day of school will be pushed back for all students in town.

Officials said in a statement, “While teachers will start as planned on August 21st, a later start date for students is necessary. Therefore, the start date for students will be September 3, 2019, the Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend.”

Crews have been repairing the foundation at the Birch Grove Primary School. The school had been exhibiting the cracks and staining traditionally associated with mineral to blame for crumbling foundations around the eastern part of the state — pyrrhotite.

Officials said that due to the schedule change the Family Resource Center will have about fifty seats open for students who need supervision August 28 through 30th.