All Avenue clothing stores closing, Connecticut loses 5 locations

CHICAGO — Hilco Merchant Resources announced Friday all Avenue stores will be closing its U.S. locations as Hilco carries out the liquidation.

The plus-size women’s clothing store sells items in sizes 14-32 and has 222 stores in 33 states.

Five of those stores are located throughout Connecticut in Danbury, Hamden, Manchester, Meriden and Milford.

Avenue is now holding a huge sale, leading up to the closing

Officials say discounts of 30-50% off lowest ticketed prices on all brand merchandise including denim, swimwear, shoes, accessories and more.

According to Hilco, all items, brands and even in-store fixtures are being sold.

“Avenue shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections and styles available at the closing sale,” Hilco said in a press release. “Given the popularity of the brand and the seasonal trends, merchandise is sure to sell out quickly. We are encouraging consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers.”

A specific store closing date is not yet confirmed.

A full list of closing locations is below, and you can also click here to find the store near you.