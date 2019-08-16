Anti-violence organization holds vigil to spread message about shootings in the Elm City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The New Haven community came together Friday night to remember the victim in Monday night's shooting as well as honored Captain Anthony Duff who was injured.

There was a mixed crowd at the vigil. There were residents who live near Henry and Dixwell as well as New Haven Police. Their message was to take a stand for the violence in the city.

"He was gunned down," said Demethra Telford of New Haven.

Telford said she knows all too well of what it felt like to lose a loved one. Her 14-year old son, Tyrick Keyes was shot and killed two years ago at the corner of Newhall and Bassett Streets. His shooter is still unfound.

Telford was one of the few speakers at the vigil and used her son's death as an example to stop the shootings.

"I think everyone in the community can come together as one, don’t wait to too late. We need to stand up and if we don’t stand up, we’re never going to stop it," added Telford.

Chaz Carmon, President of "Ice the Beef," an organization who has worked to improve neighborhoods in the Elm City.

"We have become desensitized and we feel like this is something that normally happens but it’s not. This is not a normal thing in the world. We shouldn’t have these situations happen in our community," said Carmon.

Carmon talked about Troy Clark, the man who was shot and killed in Monday night's shooting. Family members told FOX61 he was just in the wrong spot at the wrong time when the shooting happened.

It was Captain Anthony Duff who was off-duty and just so happened to be in the area when he went after the shooter, but instead was shot himself. His bravery has been honored by his fellow men.

"What Captain Duff did is he honored his badge and he honored his job and that’s what we talk about all the time and whether we have a poor contract or not good pay or whatever, it doesn’t matter to us. What matters to us is honoring our job and that’s what we tell our folks and we also tell them we have their back," said Assistant Chief Karl Jacobson of the New Haven Police Department.

Assistant Chief Jacobson said Captain Duff is doing very well in the hospital and should be released soon.

As for finding the shooter, police said the investigation is moving forward.