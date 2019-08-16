× Bomb threat delays fans from entering Dodd Stadium in Norwich; 1 man arrested

NORWICH — Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom said a bomb threat delayed fans from entering the stadium for the tonight’s Connecticut Tigers game.

Mayor Nystrom told FOX61 a comment was posted on a New London Day article about the Tigers’ owner controversy regarding his refusal in meeting with a Muslim rights group.

Mayor Nystrom said the comment triggered safety concerns at Dodd Stadium this afternoon. Mayor Nystrom said he was made aware of the comment and reached out to police.

In the post, an adult male made a comment saying “they should bomb the place,” said Mayor Nystrom.

The threat prompted Norwich Police Department and Mohegan Sun Public Safety to respond to the stadium with bomb-sniffing dogs.

The search from officials took place around 4:30 p.m., and wrapped up around 6:30 p.m., where fans were able to gain entry into the stadium.

