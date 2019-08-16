CCSU student arraigned on weapons charges, banned from campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK — A 22-year-old Central Connecticut State University student who authorities say showed interest in committing a mass shooting has been arraigned on state weapons charges.

Brandon Washol, of Norwalk, remained jailed Friday on $250,000 bond after appearing in Superior Court, charged with four counts of possessing large-capacity magazines.

Authorities say Wagshol was attempting to build a rifle with parts bought online. They say a Facebook posting showed his interest in committing a mass shooting.

Police and FBI agents seized guns, ammunition, body armor and other items from his home.

Attorney Darnell Crosland argued for a lower bond saying that Wagshol had no intention of committing a mass shooting.

Central Connecticut on of Friday suspended Wagshol and banned him from campus. He's due back in court on Sept. 6.

CCSU student were on edge when they found out Wagshol was living on campus:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61 obtained the statement Wagshol have to police:

On 8/15/20191 was arrested on high capacity magazine charges by Officer Upeika. Once brought to the Norwalk Police Department I was brought to the Detective Bureau for an interview. I was given a Miranda waiver form which I read and signed by Special Agent Lohmann of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. At which time I agreed to speak with both. I drove to Halstead New Hampshire from Norwalk CT in about 3 hours to acquire 30 round magazines and ammunition to circumvent what I viewed as an unconstitutional restriction on the second amendment. I purchased 4 30 round magazines and 120 rounds of 300 Blackout ammunition for firearm training. I plan on building an 80% rifle kit which I purchased online from Ceratec, in California. The optics, camouflage clothing, and body armor were for the purposes of firearms training. I plan on completing the 80% firearm at my friend Alex's house in Easton. I did not have the intention of committing any mass shootings at all whatsoever. I am not being coerced in any way shape or form, and this statement is being given by my own free will.

Associated Press contributed to this report.