× Computer issues for US Customs is leading to long lines for international passengers at some airports

The US Customs and Border Protection computer system is down at some airports, creating long lines for arriving international travelers, the agency tweeted Friday afternoon.

“CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various (airports) of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” it tweeted. “CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online.

“CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security,” it said in a second tweet.

FOX61 has reached out to Bradley International Airport to find out if the outage is affecting operations there.

Authorities do not think there is anything nefarious about the outage, a Customs official told CNN.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York tweeted that passengers were being processed manually for now.

A tweet from a woman at JFK showed a long line of passengers.

“People are growing frustrated. Nothing like landing after a 10 hour flight to this,” Sarah Baird wrote.

#womenintech just arrived in the #USA for networking events and we’re all blocked at #customs pic.twitter.com/HGMvwUJqX3 — Women in Tech (@WomenInTechOrg) August 16, 2019

The outage appears to have occurred around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Micah Lillard, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, said airport operations are running as normal.

A tweet from Los Angeles International Airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”