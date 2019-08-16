× CT horse euthanized after testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture said a second equine case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found.

DEEP released the following statement:

A fifteen-year-old female Mustang horse located in Columbia, CT, was observed on August 11, 2019 by stable attendants as having difficulty breathing, acting distressed and unable to stand in an open field. The attending veterinarian‘s examination found the Mustang depressed with a fever, needing assistance

to stand and when walking, circling and staggering aimlessly. The horse was not current on its vaccinations for rabies, EEE, or West Nile Virus. The Mustang was humanely euthanized. Diagnostic samples collected at the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (CVMDL) at the University of Connecticut in Storrs and submitted to the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories were confirmed positive for EEE virus.

Click here to read more.