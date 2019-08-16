Foodie Friday: Tony D’s in New London

NEW LONDON — Upon walking into Tony D’s, a New London staple, you are greeted with the sweet smell of homemade Italian food.

For more than two decades, the D’Angelo family has been serving up a menu filled with family recipes and the community has been eating it up!

The flavors are through the roof and it all starts with the pasta. From Aunt Edie’s pasta bolognese with the signature meat sauce to the artistic white truffle fettuccine, there is something for everyone.

“We work hard on flavor profiles in all of our dishes,” said Owner/Chef Anthony D’Angelo. “Using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients helps a lot. We just enjoy making good food.”

One of their signature dishes is the calamari. It’s made with balsamic purée, mascarpone, tomatoes, red onion and a touch of lemon and deep-fried to perfection.

C’mon!

“Tony D’s never disappoints,” wrote Sue B. in an online review. “Fabulous atmosphere and food. Probably my favorite restaurant in his area.”

If you like to eat, Tony D’s menu is packed. Creative appetizers, soups, and salads, to steaks, chicken and pizza. Oh, and don’t forget the homemade desserts, wow!

The portions are huge and the cozy joint will have you coming back for more.

Said Stephanie R. in a review, “Best Italian restaurant in the Northeast, without question! Tony D’s is Italian food at its finest.”