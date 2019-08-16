× New Britain man charged after leaving suspicious packages appearing to be explosives along side of a road

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Police Department responded to the area of Willow and Putnam Streets Friday to investigate several suspicious packages appearing to be explosives left on the side of the road.

At approximately 8 a.m., officers located the items with writing on them identical to explosives and evacuated area residents as a precaution while an investigation took place.

The CT State Police Bomb squad responded to the scene and confirmed none of the items were actual explosives.

The roads were re-opened shortly before 10 a.m. and residents returned to their homes,

Following an investigation, New Britain police were able to identify the person responsible for placing the fake explosives in the street.

51-year-old, Alberto Duarte of New Britain was charged Falsely Reporting and Incident, Misuse of 911 System, 1st degree Breach of Peace and Making a False Statement.

Duarte was held and released on a non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 21.

The New Britain Police say they are taking this matter very serious and ask anyone with additional information about this incident to call Lt. Rembisz at (860) 826-3131.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling 860 826-3199 or by visiting the New Britain Police Department’s website.