Nice summer weekend ahead

As we head into the weekend, the humidity will start to rise. We have a shower chance across Litchfield County this weekend, but it’s looking pretty slim at this point. Most of the time will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

That shower chance ramps up by Saturday, and the humidity ramps up too. It won’t be raining at all times, but we’ll watch the radar for a few showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

As the humidity goes up, we have hotter temperatures on the way. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday may all be in the 80s to around 90 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and an isolated shower. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance shower(s). High: Low 80s.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds, warmer. High: mid 80s.

MONDAY: Warming up! High: Mid-upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still humid High: mid-upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for rain in the evening. High: mid 80s

