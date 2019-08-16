× Patriots WR Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL

FOXBOROUGH — Josh Gordon is back in the NFL following his indefinite suspension, according to NFL.com.

Gordon was reinstated Friday by the NFL after he was suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy in December. At the time, Gordon announced he was stepping away from the NFL to focus on his mental health.

“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

NFL.com reports that Gordon is allowed to return to New England’s facility and engage in conditioning work and individual workouts on Sunday.

“Subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, Gordon will be permitted to participate in team activities including practice. The receiver may attend but not play in New England’s third preseason game on Aug. 22,” according to NFL.com.

Click here to read more.