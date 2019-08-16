× PD: Norwalk man arrested, charged in murder of city resident

NORWALK — Police say they have arrested 29-year-old Norwalk resident Sheldon Frierson, charging him with Murder. The charges stem from a fatal stabbing in early August.

According to police, just before 1 a.m. on August 8th, police received a call reporting a man had been stabbed at 39 Fairfield Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Michael Moody in the apartment. He was rushed to Norwalk Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Frierson was identified as a person of interest in Moody’s death. Frierson was arrested at the scene and was at the time only charged with a violation of a protective order.

Frierson has been in custody since that initial arrest and was arrested and charged with Murder at Norwalk Superior Court Friday morning.

Frierson is expected back in court today.

He is currently held on a $1 million bond.