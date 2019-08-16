Pfizer recalling migraine medication Relpax for possible contamination

The FDA announced Friday that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer is voluntarily recalling one of its medications.

Relpax, a medication used to help treat migraines, is being recalled due to possible microbiological contamination.

The lot numbers they are recalling are the following:

The affected lots were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, and healthcare providers in the United States and Puerto Rico from June 2019, to July 2019.

Anyone with an existing inventory of the lots, which are being recalled, should stop use and distribution and quarantine immediately. Inform healthcare professionals in your organization of this recall. For retailers, hospitals, or healthcare providers that have dispensed the product to patients, please notify these patients regarding the recall. For additional assistance, call Stericycle at 877-225-9750 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET).

