Police investigating a sexual assault, Norwalk man turns himself in

NORWALK — Norwalk Police are investigating a sexual assault and arrested the man accused and charged Friday.

66-year-old Jose “Calasanz” Martinez of Norwalk turned himself in at police headquarters on an active warrant that charges him with 4th degree sexual assault.

According to police, a female victim filed a complaint on July 28 stating she was assaulted the day before while exercising at the Calasanz Martial Arts and Fitness Studio at 507 Westport Avenue.

The victim says while doing core strengthening at his studio, Martinez sexually assaulted her and tried to have intercourse with her.

After an investigation, Norwalk Police issued an arrest arrant for Martinez.

No further details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Fitzmaurice at (203) 854-3180 or dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can also be left aft (203) 854-3111 or through the Norwalk Police website.