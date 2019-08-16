Ribbon cutting ceremony for Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD —It’s not a movie remake, it’s a movie theater remake.

On Friday in Blueback Square, the ribbon was cut and the curtain went up on what’s billed as a new motion picture experience called Cinepolis. From the luxury seating to the upscale menu and bar, they say the show is not just on the screen.

“This is meant to bring things to the next level,” said Adam Lenoue, the general manager of Cinepolis Luxury THEATER West Hartford. “We want to bring back that feeling of luxury, when you come into the movie theater almost like that old time feeling.”

It was about a six month project to transform the old Bow Tie Cinema into Cinepolis at an estimated cost of about $5 million.

Luis Olloqui, the CEO of Cinepolis said, “we really love the location and the city.

Olloqui, added, “this is the experience of living a movie.”

