What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Simsbury man killed, two people seriously injured in East Granby crash

Posted 6:43 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, August 16, 2019

EAST GRANBY -- Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident in East Granby.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of an accident Friday morning on Route 20 in the area of School Street.

According to the police report, 34-year-old Lynton Stmarie, of Simsbury was killed in the two-car crash.

Police say two others who were riding in the second vehicle were transported to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash, not far from Bradley International Airport, closed the road near School Street for much of the morning. The road has since been re-opened.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

Google Map for coordinates 41.939572 by -72.719303.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.