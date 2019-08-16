Simsbury man killed, two people seriously injured in East Granby crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRANBY -- Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident in East Granby.

At approximately 5:45 a.m., State Police responded to reports of an accident Friday morning on Route 20 in the area of School Street.

According to the police report, 34-year-old Lynton Stmarie, of Simsbury was killed in the two-car crash.

Police say two others who were riding in the second vehicle were transported to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries.

The crash, not far from Bradley International Airport, closed the road near School Street for much of the morning. The road has since been re-opened.

Police have not released any further details.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

#CTtraffic Troopers are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Rainbow Road and School Street in the town of East Granby. Expect delays if traveling in or around the area. #TroopH pic.twitter.com/XUaIVQXper — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 16, 2019