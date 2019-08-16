× Tyson’s Weaver brand ready-to-eat chicken patties recalled

WASHINGTON DC — The USDA issued a recall alert for Tyson’s Weaver branded ready-to-eat chicken patties.

The recall is due to a possible foreign matter contamination.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

You can view the labels here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

More information here.