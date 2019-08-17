× Body found near railroad tracks in Bristol

BRISTOL — A body was found in a wooded area by the railroad tracks off of Center Street in Bristol Saturday morning.

Police said that the incident is being investigated by the Bristol Police Department as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play and Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to please call them at 860-584-3021.

The investigation is ongoing.