What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Body found near railroad tracks in Bristol

Posted 5:29 PM, August 17, 2019, by

BRISTOL — A body was found in a wooded area by the railroad tracks off of Center Street in Bristol Saturday morning.

Police said that the incident is being investigated by the Bristol Police Department as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play and Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to please call them at 860-584-3021.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.