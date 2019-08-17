× Fairfield to begin testing town properties in wake of illegal dumping

FAIRFIELD – The fallout from an illegal dumping scheme in Fairfield continues, as widespread testing of town properties begins next week.

Earlier this month, three men, including two town employees, were arrested for dumping contaminated fill on town property.

Last night, the town of Fairfield posted a list of properties to be tested for hazardous materials, as they try to determine if any of the material was used there. The list includes athletic fields and schoolyards. The town says testing will happen this coming week, beginning on Monday. They expect test results back within 48 hours of the site’s testing.

In a message regarding the test sites, the town says “The Fairfield Department of Health – working in conjunction with the Licensed Environmental

Professional firm Tighe & Bond – is assessing a number of public properties in Fairfield where we know that material from the aggregate fill pile managed by Julian Development was used in various improvement projects from 2013 to 2016. The Health Department is investigating whether any contaminated material from the fill pile was used in any of those projects.”

The town has not closed any locations due to contamination concerns, which center mostly on the possible presence of PCBs.

Fairfield has set up a special page dealing with questions related to the property testing on the town website.