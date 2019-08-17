× Man steals $800 worth of tools from East Haven Home Depot

EAST HAVEN — Police are looking for a man who stole $800 worth of Dewalt tools from the town’s Home Depot Saturday.

The suspect took the tools and then drove away in an older model silver Subaru Impreza.

The man crashed into several occupied cars while he attempted to get away. He was last seen traveling southbound on I-95.

Police are asking anyone with information to please reach out at 203-468-3820. That information will remain anonymous.