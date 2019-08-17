What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man steals $800 worth of tools from East Haven Home Depot

Photo Credit: East Haven Police

EAST HAVEN — Police are looking for a man who stole $800 worth of Dewalt tools from the town’s Home Depot Saturday.

The suspect took the tools and then drove away in an older model silver Subaru Impreza.

Photo Credit: East Haven Police

The man crashed into several occupied cars while he attempted to get away. He was last seen traveling southbound on I-95.

Police are asking anyone with information to please reach out at 203-468-3820. That information will remain anonymous.

 

