× Pipe burst causes lose thousands of dollars worth of a equipment for West Hartford Special Olympics

HARTFORD– The West Hartford Special Olympics coordinators lost thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment after their storage unit was flooded.

Reportedly a pipe burst near a toilet causing the entire basement to flood where equipment was being stored, costing the organization roughly 20,000 dollars.

West Hartford Special Olympics are strictly volunteer-based. Officials said at the moment all they can do is try to clean up and plan for the next season.

Bob Jinks said, “The gear that we look at it and you say well a softball helmet or something like that, can it be cleaned up. There are foam liners inside them which have been soaking in toilet water for probably two or three days and there is no way you can sanitize it. Also we wouldn’t risk out players without he equipment we give them.”

The Special Olympics of West Hartford is asking for donations.

If your able to send anything the company asks you to send it to SOWH Care of 35 Fairfield avenue in Newington.

Learn more about the West Hartford Special Olympics organization here.