Police identify body found near railroad tracks in Bristol

BRISTOL — A body was found in a wooded area by the railroad tracks off of Center Street in Bristol Saturday morning.

Bristol Police Department have identified the person as 53-year-old Robert Janusonis.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the Bristol Police Department as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play and Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to please call them at 860-584-3021.

The investigation is ongoing.