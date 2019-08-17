Warm and humid this weekend; possible heatwave to start the work week

Get ready for heat and humidity to increase this weekend. Other than a couple of scattered showers early this morning, the best chance for scattered afternoon storms will be across Litchfield County. However, most towns will be rain free this weekend,. We’ll watch the radar for those afternoon thunderstorms to pop up, especially across western and northern areas of Connecticut.

We could be in for another heat wave for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday when highs could reach around or over 90 degrees. A cold front will cool us down by the end of next week. The timing of the front is still to be determined.. There are signs that the front could slow down and not clear the New England Coast until Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Early low clouds, then partly and becoming more humid, slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. High: 80-85.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, patchy fog, mild & muggy. Lows: 65-73.

SUNDAY: Clouds and fog, giving way to partly sunny skies, very warm and humid, chance for a few afternoon pop-up storms. High: 85-90.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 85-90.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: 88-93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli