Woman dies in New Britain Police custody; M.E., State's Attorney investigating

NEW BRITAIN – New Britain police say a woman died in their custody this morning, and an investigation to find the cause is underway.

In a press release, police say they responded to a ‘verbal domestic’ at some time on Saturday. 45-year-old Tamara Mifflin was there, and found to be in violation of a protective order. She was arrested and, according to police, processed at the police department without incident.

Police say that while in custody, Mifflin had ‘an unexpected medical event’. Officers and New Britain EMS tried to resuscitate her without success, and Mifflin was pronounced deceased in the early morning hours.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and New Britain State Attorney’s Office were contacted and are assisting with the investigation. Mifflin was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed in the near future.