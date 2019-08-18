What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol

Posted 5:45 PM, August 18, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH - MAY 6: David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 6, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Boston Bruins are making a stop in Connecticut, where they plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.

Some current members of the NHL team, coaches, executives and New England Sports Network personalities are expected to be on hand for the annual Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour of all six New England States.

Connecticut’s stop will be held Saturday, August 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford.

Synthetic ice rinks are planned at the free events, where fans can participate in drills.

There will also be virtual reality experiences, fitness activities, face painting and Bruins trivia. Participating Bruins personalities will vary.

Kids enrolled in the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program will receive $500 in hockey gear.

