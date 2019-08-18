× Crews respond to drowning at Lake Mohegan in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Firefighters responded to multiple reports of a swimmer in distress at Lake Mohegan Sunday around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders were told a male man, approx. 34 years of age, was in the water and having trouble getting back to shore.

Fire officials say bystanders and family members attempted to assist the swimmer back to shore, but were unable to keep him above the water line.

Firefighters quickly entered the water and attempted to rescue the swimmer.

Fairfield Police divers also arrived on scene and entered the water to where the swimmer was last seen.

According to officials, divers found the swimmer below the water line and brought him to the surface at 7:20 p.m.

Firefighters say the man was unresponsive when they pulled him from the water.

Once to shore, AMR performed advanced lifesaving efforts. The swimmer was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials say a family member was also treated and transported to the hospital, they were overcome by the events.