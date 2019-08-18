Hot and humidHumid today, hotter and humid to start the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother nature is turning up the heat and humidity as we could be in for another heat wave for the next few days . A classic late summer August pattern is setting up across the east coast with the subtropical Bermuda High Pressure system in control. Expect high temperatures to reach around or over 90 degrees for some inland locations along with the high humidity. So, it'll feel like it's in mid-upper 90s! for the next several days. There will be the chance for a few scattered showers/thunderstorms for the next several afternoons, as a couple of upper level disturbances moves through our area. So just watch the sky carefully and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

A cold front will cool us down by the end of next week. The timing of the front is still to be determined.. There are signs that the front could slow down and not clear the New England Coast until Thursday. Friday and next weekend looks like weather perfection with plenty of sunshine, low humidity with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and dew points in the comfortable 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds and fog, giving way to partly sunny skies, very warm and humid, chance for a few afternoon and evening pop-up storms. High: 85-90.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy, with patchy fog. Lows: 65-72.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for late day storms. High: 85-91.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: 88-93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 80s

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli