Kicking off CT’s tax-free shopping week at a new–and smaller–store

WEST HARTFORD-- Tax-free week hit the state with a new twist in West Hartford as the state’s only "small-format" Target store opened its doors for the first time.

“Just by the amount of guest that have been trying to get into the store we can tell this was really anticipated, and we are just happy to be here,” said Sarah Woodcock, who is the store director.

The store is about half the size of a traditional Target retail store.

Residents in the area will join thousands hitting the streets for extra savings this week.

“I come here all the time because I shop at Marshal’s and when I looked up and saw the sign I was like, “Oh my gosh!” I love Target,” said Quiana Franklin.

Emily Dunham said, “For us to be getting this Target I feel really puts West Hartford not the map a little bit more, so I think it’s really cool that they brought that to this area.”

Shoppers can buy most clothing and footwear items under 100-bucks without the state’s added 6.35% sales tax.

Shoppers FOX61 spoke with say they will be taking full advantage of the savings.

The Governor’s Office estimates consumers will save nearly 5-million dollars over the course of the week, that’s an estimate that stores like Target say are good for business.

Tax-free week last until Saturday the 24th. Officials do want to remind people to ask if an item is a part of the tax-free exemption before finalizing your purchase.

Click here for a list of included and not-included items.

