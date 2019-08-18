What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Lightning strikes multiple houses, tree in Bantam

Posted 9:24 PM, August 18, 2019, by

BANTAM — Bantam firefighters have responded to multiple service calls Sunday between 5 and 8 p.m.

The fire company took to their Facebook page to outline the five different calls they handled.

Bantam firefighters responded to two houses, with assistance from neighboring companies.

Lightning struck a chimney on  Bantam Lake Road and another house on Collins Road.

Officials also extinguished a tree fire on Stoddard Road. The fire was also caused by lightning strike.

In addition to busy lightning, Bantam fire responded to two separate EMS incidents.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.