Lightning strikes multiple houses, tree in Bantam

BANTAM — Bantam firefighters have responded to multiple service calls Sunday between 5 and 8 p.m.

The fire company took to their Facebook page to outline the five different calls they handled.

Bantam firefighters responded to two houses, with assistance from neighboring companies.

Lightning struck a chimney on Bantam Lake Road and another house on Collins Road.

Officials also extinguished a tree fire on Stoddard Road. The fire was also caused by lightning strike.

In addition to busy lightning, Bantam fire responded to two separate EMS incidents.