Lightning strikes multiple houses, tree in Bantam
BANTAM — Bantam firefighters have responded to multiple service calls Sunday between 5 and 8 p.m.
The fire company took to their Facebook page to outline the five different calls they handled.
Bantam firefighters responded to two houses, with assistance from neighboring companies.
Lightning struck a chimney on Bantam Lake Road and another house on Collins Road.
Officials also extinguished a tree fire on Stoddard Road. The fire was also caused by lightning strike.
In addition to busy lightning, Bantam fire responded to two separate EMS incidents.
