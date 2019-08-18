What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man accused of abducting son in 1987 to change plea

Posted 11:40 AM, August 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, August 18, 2019

Allan Mann Jr.

NEW HAVEN — A Canadian man accused of abducting his toddler son in 1987 and disappearing for 31 years is expected to enter pleas to federal charges in Connecticut.

Allan Mann Jr. is charged in the U.S. with making false statements about his identity when obtaining federally funded housing and Medicaid services while on the lam. He also faces an abduction charge in Toronto.

Court records show Mann is scheduled to change his not guilty pleas Thursday in U.S. District Court in New Haven. His lawyer and prosecutors declined to comment. A scheduled change of plea usually means a defendant will be pleading guilty or no contest.

Authorities found Mann in Vernon, Connecticut, in October. His son, now in his 30s, has been reunited with his mother after believing she died years ago.

