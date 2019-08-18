× Man charged after assaulting a juvenile at East Haven baseball field

EAST HAVEN — Police say they arrested and charged a man for assaulting a boy while attending a youth baseball game at Kennedy Baseball Field back in June.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Kenneth Woodward, of New Haven after an investigation determined he participated in a juvenile fight at the field also known as ‘The Pit.”

According to police, the victim and another kid had been arguing via Snapchat and decided to meet at the field, as the argument escalated.

The juvenile victim told police that the second kid was brought to the field to fight by an individual identified as Woodward.

The victim also explained that during the fight, “Woodward continued to encourage his juvenile friend to fight and was coaching him on what to do while they were actively fighting,” officials said.

According to the victim, Woodward grabbed him from behind in a choke hold and wrestled him to the ground. While in the choke hold, the victim said Woodward punched him in the face with a closed fist with his free hand.

Police say the victim told them after breaking free and attempting to leave “The Pit,” Woodward and the other kid followed him in a vehicle in a further attempt to intimidate him.

Woodward was taken into custody during a motor vehicle stop on August 15 and charged with 2nd degree Breach of Peace and 3rd degree Assault.

He was released from police custody on a $2,500 bond.

Woodward is scheduled to appear in a New Haven court on August 28.