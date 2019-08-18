× Police investigating stabbing at Bridgeport apartment complex

BRIDGEPORT — Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the PT Barnum Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Bridgeport Police confirmed a woman was stabbed by her daughter in building 2 of the complex and the daughter is still at the scene.

Medics are also on scene at the complex and have transported the victim to the hospital.

Police have not yet released the identity of either women, as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.