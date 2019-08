EAST HADDAM — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen at Fox Hopyard Golf Course.

Officials say the individual was casing the course on August 15 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.

According to Connecticut State Police’s Facebook post, the man was also seen taking golf clubs from a golf cart before leaving in a white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Smith at (860) 891-8106.