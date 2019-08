Windsor Chef Jay Lewis can cook up a tasty rack of ribs, lathered with his specialty sauce and spice. Now, the food entrepreneur is thinking global. He plans to take his specialty spice and sauce to Africa next month in hopes of expanding his business to the Mother Land – and beyond.



