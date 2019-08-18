Sharks prompt 3 swimming bans this weekend at Massachusetts beaches

ORLEANS, Mass. — Another shark sighting has prompted another beach closure on Cape Cod on Sunday.

The latest sighting was off of Marconi Beach on the Cape Cod National Seashore in Wellfleet, prompting authorities to prohibit swimming there for one hour.

Confirmed White Shark Alert on 2019-08-18T10:51:00-0400! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) August 18, 2019

Other shark sightings prompted Massachusetts officials to close two beaches to swimming on Saturday.

The first sighting was off Nauset Beach in Orleans on Saturday morning. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says there was a confirmed attack on a seal by a great white shark just before 10 a.m. Saturday. Swimming was prohibited for about an hour.

Photo by our spotter pilot Wayne Davis of a white shark off Nauset Beach on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/k0pU2lV8FX — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 17, 2019

The conservancy says another shark was spotted by a lobsterman off Plymouth at about noon, which prompted officials to close town beaches for three hours.

Several Cape Cod beaches have been temporarily closed to swimming this summer because of shark sightings.

Surveillance has been stepped up this summer after two shark attacks on humans off Cape Cod last year, including one that killed a 26-year-old Massachusetts man.