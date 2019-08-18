× The Real Story: Controversy and concern over “quasi-public” agencies

Governor Lamont has ordered a top-to-bottom review of quasi-public agencies. The state has more than a dozen “Quasis”, which are financed by the state to perform a particular function, but are allowed to operate like a business (with fewer government controls), enabling them to respond more quickly to take advantage of opportunities, or to correct problems.

The investigations follow the revelation that the Connecticut Port Authority paid $3,000 of taxpayer money for six pieces of office wallart – six photos that a board member’s daughter had taken. Also of concern, the large severance payments for executives who have left quasi-public agencies such as the Connecticut Lottery, the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, and the Connecticut Health Insurance Exchange.

This week we delve into the oversight of CT’s quasi-public agencies with three guests:

1. David Collins, New London Day Reporter, the first to report the Port Authority “photos” issue.



2. Sen. Len Fasano (R) North Haven, Minority Leader and long-time proponent of more controls for “quasis”.



3. Paul Mounds, the state’s new Chief Operating Officer, who discusses the investigations.

