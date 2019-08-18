Woman in wheelchair rolls off dock, bystanders come to her rescue

SAINT THOMAS, V.I. – Two men in the U.S. Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes after video of them rescuing a woman was posted to social media.

Kuntry Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced into action when a young woman in a wheelchair rolled off a dock and into the water on Monday.

The men used a life ring to keep her afloat. People on the dock in St. Thomas helped them to pull her to safety with a rope.

The rescued girl, whose name was not given, was a passenger on board the Carnival Cruise ship Fascination which had docked in Saint Thomas.