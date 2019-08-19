37 foot yacht damaged in Milford fire

MILFORD — A noontime fire damaged a luxury yacht Monday.

Emergency crews responded to 911 calls around 11:30 AM for smoke coming from an unoccupied vessel docked at the Oyster Landing Marina on Dock Rd.

Officials said firefighting units including Milford’s Marine 1 fire boat quickly arrived on scene and found active fire and black smoke coming from the 37′ Maxum cabin cruiser. “Firefighters aboard Marine 1 attacked the blaze from Milford Harbor while ground based units assisted with hose lines. The fire was brought under control in less than 10 minutes. Although firefighters managed to gain control of the blaze very quickly, the vessel suffered heat and smoke damage. Adjacent Yachts were spared due to the quick action of the firefighters.”

The Milford Fire Marshal’s division is investigating the incident, and a cause has not officially been released. The vessel was towed to Milford Boat Works and removed from the water.