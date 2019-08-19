Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut State Capitol

All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Posted 12:11 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, August 19, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 12: Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins tends net against the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game Seven of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HARTFORD  — The Boston Bruins are making a stop in Connecticut, where they plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.

Some current members of the NHL team, coaches, executives and New England Sports Network personalities are expected to be on hand for the annual Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour of all six New England States.

Connecticut’s stop will be held Saturday, August 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford.

Synthetic ice rinks are planned at the free events, where fans can participate in drills. There will also be virtual reality experiences, fitness activities, face painting and Bruins trivia. Participating Bruins personalities will vary.

Kids enrolled in the Bruins Academy Learn to Play program will receive $500 in hockey gear.

