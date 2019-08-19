Canaan man killed in single-car crash
NORTH CANAAN — State police say 46-year-old Matthew Holderman, from Canaan, was killed in a crash late Sunday night.
According to police, Holderman was driving north on Route 7 in the area of Sand Road in North Canaan Sunday around 10:20 p.m.
Holderman lost control of the car for an unknown reason and drove off the right side of the road. The car struck several mailboxes and then a utility pole, flipping over onto its roof.
Holderman was trapped in the car and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate this crash.
42.018284 -73.332539