Canaan man killed in single-car crash

NORTH CANAAN — State police say 46-year-old Matthew Holderman, from Canaan, was killed in a crash late Sunday night.

According to police, Holderman was driving north on Route 7 in the area of Sand Road in North Canaan Sunday around 10:20 p.m.

Holderman lost control of the car for an unknown reason and drove off the right side of the road. The car struck several mailboxes and then a utility pole, flipping over onto its roof.

Holderman was trapped in the car and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate this crash.