Darien man charged for providing underage caddie with alcohol, leading to DUI crash

DARIEN — A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly providing his underage caddie with alcohol, which resulted in a DUI crash.

Darien Police Department said on June 25, a 20-year-old man got into a car accident and was arrested and charged with DUI.

While being interviewed during that incident, police said the male stated he had consumed alcohol while at work as a caddie at Wee Burn Country Club.

Police said an investigation revealed that the suspect in the DUI test had caddied for Blaine Hurty, 43, earlier in the day prior to the accident.

“Throughout the day, Hurty provided several drinks for both the suspect and a second caddie, who are both under 21-years-old,” police said. “Both Hurty and the suspect in the DUI case became intoxicated, with Hurty urging the caddies to consume alcohol by having small contests on the course, the loser of which would have to consume an entire alcohol drink.”

Police said Hurty was reported as being “somewhat forceful in encouraging the two caddies to drink.”

Police said towards the end of the round, Hurty was too intoxicated to continue playing where he then allowed the caddies to play in his place.

Police said at the round, Hurty invited the DUI suspect into the club bar where he provided him with an extra drink.

“The caddie asked for a beer, but Hurty provided him with straight vodka,” police said. “The two parted ways without Hurty offering the caddie any safe means of going home.”

Police said the DUI suspect then got into his car, against the wishes of the second caddie, and drove away where he would then get into an accident.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Hurty who then turned himself in where he was charged with providing alcohol to minors, and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 26.