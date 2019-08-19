Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Mornings
HOPE
Contests
Business
CT Home
Events
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
78°
78°
Low
64°
High
92°
Tue
67°
90°
Wed
68°
86°
Thu
61°
85°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?
Enter to win an electrical safety inspection
Posted 8:00 PM, August 19, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
×
Enter to win an electrical safety inspection
41.765804
-72.673372
Popular
Source: 1 dead in tractor-trailer crash that closes section of I-395 South in Norwich
Woman confronted over topless sunbathing removes bathing suit bottom as well: Westport police
Sharks prompt 3 swimming bans this weekend at Massachusetts beaches
Woman dies in New Britain Police custody; M.E., State’s Attorney investigating
Latest News
Records: Epstein signed will 2 days before jailhouse suicide
Dale Earnhardt Jr. releases statement after plane crash
Enter to win an electrical safety inspection
Couple faces up to six years in jail for taking 88 pounds of sand from Italian beach
News
You can win a stay in ‘The Brady Bunch’ house
News
Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest
News
CT mom wins year supply of groceries from famous rapper
News
Connecticut DEEP holding photo contest for 2nd year
Contests
61 Days of Summer: Enter to win an AC tuneup for AirTemp
Contests
61 Days of Summer: Enter to win tickets to The Dinosaur Place
News
It’s National Mac-and-Cheese Day
News
Sports
Sir Winston wins Belmont Stakes
News
Man accused of abducting son in 1987 to change plea
News
Manchester company being investigated for suspected safety violations
News
62,000 pounds of meat recalled days before Memorial Day for E. coli concerns
News
Do you ride a bike with a helmet on? If so, you are eligible to win a prize
News
Johnsonville recalls 95K pounds of sausage over contamination fears
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.