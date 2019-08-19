× New Haven police to give update on wounded Captain Anthony Duff following shooting

NEW HAVEN — Mayor Toni Harp and other police officials are expected to provide an update on Captain Anthony Duff this afternoon.

Duff was shot and injured during a confrontation with a suspect who had just killed someone last Monday. He was off duty at the time.

46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, died after he was shot in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven Monday night just before 9:30.

Capt. Anthony Duff tried to stop the shooter by chasing him on foot, but Duff was shot by the same person.

That shooting suspect remains at large at this time.

Capt. Anthony Duff served as the Media Liason & Public Information Officer. Sergeant Shayna Kendall, who also responded to the scene, is now the interim PIO.