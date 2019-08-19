All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Police identify Bridgeport man who drowned in Lake Mohegan

Posted 9:08 AM, August 19, 2019

FAIRFIELD — Police say 33-year-old Geovanny Tapia-Zuniga of Bridgeport drowned Sunday evening in Lake Mohegan.

According to police, rescue crews were called to the lake around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on the report of a possible drowning. Officers were soon at the scene and learned that Tapia-Zuniga was swimming near the main beach area. He reportedly went under the water and never resurfaced.

Family members of Tapia-Zuniga told police where Tapia-Zuniga was last seen in the water. Witnesses said that Tapia-Zuniga was swimming on the west side of the beach just beyond the swim ropes. Another witness said they saw Tapia-Zuniga in distress in the water and then submerged.

Fire officials say bystanders and family members attempted to assist Tapia-Zuniga back to shore but were unable to keep him above the waterline.

Fairfield police deployed their dive team to find Tapia-Zuniga. Around 7:20 p.m., they pulled Tapia-Zuniga from the water. He was unresponsive. Tapia-Zuniga was rushed to St. Vincent’s Medical Center but he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The investigation is still ongoing.

