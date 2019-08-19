× Police seeking public’s help in identifying body found in Thames River

GROTON — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a body found in the Thames River.

Groton Police Department said on Saturday evening, they responded to a report of a body floating in the Thames River nearby the Railroad Bridge.

Police said the body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner for post mortem examination.

Police said there was no identification found on the deceased who was an Asian male.

“The body was partially decomposed and DNA swabs were taken to assist with the investigation and identification,” police said in a release. “There were no signs of trauma to the deceased and we await post mortem examination as to cause of death.”

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the man found.

Anyone with any information can contact the City of Groton Detective Division at 860-445-2451.