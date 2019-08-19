All you the tips you need to head Back to School
Service dogs in Canada attend a musical to help with training

Posted 11:01 AM, August 19, 2019

STRATFORD, Canada -- These service dogs are learning more training while also enjoying a musical!

These pups learned to sit and stay during a showing of "Billy Elliot" at the Stratford Festival in Ontario. These events are called "relaxed performances".

The show, specifically designed for theatergoers with autism, is the perfect setting for these dogs in training to work on their skills.

The experience is giving the furry helpers good exposure to a different setting with various lightning and sound effects.

A spokesperson for the theater says the trainees were all very well behaved and gave them two paws up for their theater outing!

