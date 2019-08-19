Service dogs in Canada attend a musical to help with training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRATFORD, Canada -- These service dogs are learning more training while also enjoying a musical!

These pups learned to sit and stay during a showing of "Billy Elliot" at the Stratford Festival in Ontario. These events are called "relaxed performances".

The show, specifically designed for theatergoers with autism, is the perfect setting for these dogs in training to work on their skills.

The experience is giving the furry helpers good exposure to a different setting with various lightning and sound effects.

A spokesperson for the theater says the trainees were all very well behaved and gave them two paws up for their theater outing!