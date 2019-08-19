× Severe Thunderstorm warning issued for parts of the state

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 400 PM EDT for:

Northeastern Windham County

Northern Tolland County

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hartford Tolland and Windham counties until 8pm.

It’ll be a hot and humid day today, as temperatures jump up to around 90 degrees and heat index values rise to 95+. Most of the state is under a Heat Advisory until 8pm today. We’ll have hazy sunshine helping us heat up, so get ready for a classic summer day out there.

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement:

A few strong thunderstorms are possible between roughly 3 pm and 9pm this afternoon and evening across northern Connecticut, northwest Rhode Island and northern Massachusetts possibly eastward into the city of Boston. The main threats are strong to damaging winds and very heavy rainfall with localized street/highway flooding. The threat for strong storms diminishes across southeast Massachusetts into most of Rhode Island. There will be the chance for a few scattered showers/thunderstorms for the next several afternoons, as a couple of upper level disturbances moves through our area. So just watch the sky carefully and remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

A cold front will cool us down by the end of next week. The timing of the front is still to be determined.. There are signs that the front could slow down and not clear the New England Coast until Thursday. Friday and next weekend looks like weather perfection with plenty of sunshine, low humidity with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and dew points in the comfortable 50s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, chance for late day storms. High: 85-91.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, staying humid. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: 88-93.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: low 80s.

