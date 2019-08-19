All you the tips you need to head Back to School
What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Shelton Man arrested for Juvenile Sex Assault

Posted 11:38 AM, August 19, 2019, by

SHELTON — Police arrested a suspect in connection with sexual assaults on a teenage girl.

Police said on Friday, they arrested Pawel Dabrowski, 37,  of Shelton. Police said Dabrowski is accused of sexually assaulting a teen aged girl who was known to him. The sex assaults began when the girl was 10 years old.

Dabrowski was charged with three counts of Sex Assault 1st Degree and 3 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Dabrowski was arraigned in Derby Superior Friday and held on a $250,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.