Shelton Man arrested for Juvenile Sex Assault

SHELTON — Police arrested a suspect in connection with sexual assaults on a teenage girl.

Police said on Friday, they arrested Pawel Dabrowski, 37, of Shelton. Police said Dabrowski is accused of sexually assaulting a teen aged girl who was known to him. The sex assaults began when the girl was 10 years old.

Dabrowski was charged with three counts of Sex Assault 1st Degree and 3 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor. Dabrowski was arraigned in Derby Superior Friday and held on a $250,000 bond.